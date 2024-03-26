Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Looks Towards the Future with the Closing Ceremony

Commanders of participating elements for Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH stand at attention during the Indian and American national anthems during the closing ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Visakhapatnam, India, March 30, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

