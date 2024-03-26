Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Looks Towards the Future with the Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Looks Towards the Future with the Closing Ceremony

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of India Navy Capt. Sandeep Biswal, commanding officer of INS Jalashwa, gives remarks during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Visakhapatnam, India, March 30, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

