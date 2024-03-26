NWS Yorktown proclaims Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with proclamation

Yorktown, Va. (March 28, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown, is joined by staff members from the installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center after signing a proclamation in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAM). The monthlong campaign is observed annually in April. Its purpose is to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence in the United States. During SAAM, advocates, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) coordinators, survivors, their loved ones, and the community come together to openly discuss sexual violence, support services, increase knowledge and identify strategies and resources for prevention. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

