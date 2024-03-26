Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown proclaims Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with proclamation

    NWS Yorktown proclaims Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with proclamation

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 28, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown signs a proclamation as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAM). The monthlong campaign is observed annually in April. Its purpose is to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence in the United States. During SAAM, advocates, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) coordinators, survivors, their loved ones, and the community come together to openly discuss sexual violence, support services, increase knowledge and identify strategies and resources for prevention. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

