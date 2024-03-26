Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Station Crisfield 29-foot Response Boat-Small observes as highly trained demolition crews began cutting the top portion of the north side of the collapsed bridge into smaller sections for safe removal by crane in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8314869
    VIRIN: 240330-G-ZP826-7074
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 889.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salvage
    USCG
    Key Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT