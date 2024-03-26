DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

Distinguished visitors and key leaders pose for a photo at Kakinada Beach, India during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

