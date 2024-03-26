U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman, left, a platoon sergeant and acting company gunnery sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses loading procedures with Capt. Ruben Pickering, a forward air controller assigned to Charlie Co., BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, prior to boarding a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8314821 VIRIN: 240329-M-HP224-1248 Resolution: 8043x5365 Size: 3.13 MB Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.