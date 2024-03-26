DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), briefs the humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations conducted at Kakinada Beach, India during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

