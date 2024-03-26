DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Baker, U.S. defense attaché to India, arrives at the Republic of India Armed Forces command operations center with Capt. Jeremy Carlson, chief of staff of Task Force 76/3 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, for an overview of operations conducted during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 03.29.2024