Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

Tia Hayden, Tinker K-8 School secretary, is recognized during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. Hayden was selected as Tampa Bay’s “Hometown Hero” for her dedication to Tinker students. Hayden has led the school’s Anchored for Life Ambassador program, after school care program, and serves as the middle school sports manager and track and field coach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

