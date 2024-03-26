Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 9]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tia Hayden, Tinker K-8 School secretary, is recognized during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. Hayden was selected as Tampa Bay’s “Hometown Hero” for her dedication to Tinker students. Hayden has led the school’s Anchored for Life Ambassador program, after school care program, and serves as the middle school sports manager and track and field coach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8314803
    VIRIN: 240329-F-CC148-1007
    Resolution: 4115x3292
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

