Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron flies over F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” during the Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The 6th ARW employs 26 of Air Mobility Command’s 396 stratotankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

