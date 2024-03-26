Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 5 of 9]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron flies over F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” during the Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The 6th ARW employs 26 of Air Mobility Command’s 396 stratotankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8314801
    VIRIN: 240329-F-CC148-1005
    Resolution: 4987x3562
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

