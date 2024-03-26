U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilize a crane to move equipment during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH on Kakinada Beach, India, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 12:35 Photo ID: 8314757 VIRIN: 240328-M-HP224-1357 Resolution: 6866x4580 Size: 4.07 MB Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.