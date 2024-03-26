Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 17 of 18]

    15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    KAKINADA BEACH, INDIA

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, for an amphibious landing during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in the Indian Ocean, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8314756
    VIRIN: 240327-M-HP224-1047
    Resolution: 6980x4656
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Madras
    15th MEU
    ACU 5
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews
    TIGERTRIUMPH

