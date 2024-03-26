15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, for an amphibious landing during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in the Indian Ocean, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

