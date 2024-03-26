15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushions attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, land on Kakinada Beach, India, during an amphibious landing at Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

