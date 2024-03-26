15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 45 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transport U.S. Marines during an amphibious landing during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

