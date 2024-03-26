15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Preston Bernardi, right, an air traffic controller assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, guides a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, to a landing zone during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

