    15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 6 of 18]

    15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    KAKINADA BEACH, INDIA

    03.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Preston Bernardi, right, an air traffic controller assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, guides a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, to a landing zone during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8314745
    VIRIN: 240327-M-EV774-1195
    Resolution: 5794x3863
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

