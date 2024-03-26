15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman, a platoon sergeant and acting company gunnery sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a safety brief prior to an amphibious landing during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH launched from amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the India Ocean, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN