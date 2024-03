U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 45 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) to load equipment and personnel for an amphibious landing during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in the Indian Ocean, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 Photo ID: 8314743 Location: KAKINADA BEACH, IN 15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker