15th MEU Hits the Beach for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Navy Lt. Tucker Brady, the medical officer in charge assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, makes introductions with Soldiers assigned to the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH on Kakinada Beach, India, March 27, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

