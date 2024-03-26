Leaving Port

REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (March 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Seaman Mactabis Smith, from Tuskegee, Ala., heaves a line as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs the Republic of Singapore, March 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt was in the Republic of Singapore for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

