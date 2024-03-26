Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaving Port [Image 1 of 6]

    Leaving Port

    SINGAPORE

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (March 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logan Kasprzak, left, from Oxford, Mich., and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Morales, form Colton, Calif., stand security watch as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs the Republic of Singapore, March 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt was in the Republic of Singapore for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

