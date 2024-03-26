Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Eggstravaganza 2024 [Image 29 of 33]

    MWR Eggstravaganza 2024

    ITALY

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    Active-Duty Service members, NATO, and their families participate in Easter-themed activities at Eggstravaganza, March 28, 2024. The event was hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) who delivers high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 10:56
    Photo ID: 8314636
    VIRIN: 240330-N-HI500-1254
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Eggstravaganza 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

