MWR Eggstravaganza 2024

Active-Duty Service members, NATO, and their families participate in Easter-themed activities at Eggstravaganza, March 28, 2024. The event was hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) who delivers high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

