A U.S. Air Force Airman secures humanitarian aid on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the Air Mobility Command, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8314509
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-BQ566-1082
|Resolution:
|6270x5016
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
