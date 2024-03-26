U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza

A U.S. Air Force Airman observes pallets of humanitarian aid being loaded on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the Air Mobility Command, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo)

