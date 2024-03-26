U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza

A U.S. Army Soldier pushes a pallet of humanitarian aid on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the Air Mobility Command, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)
