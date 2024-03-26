Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers secure 40 bundles of humanitarian aid on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the Air Mobility Command, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8314506
    VIRIN: 240329-F-BQ566-1078
    Resolution: 6005x3995
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers load humanitarian aid onto AMC C-17s for Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense

