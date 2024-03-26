Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 23, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8314502
    VIRIN: 240323-N-YI780-3065
    Resolution: 4810x3201
    Size: 12.96 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gino Arigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India
    Ship Tour Aboard Somerset
    Ship Tour Aboard Somerset
    USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India
    Ship Tour Aboard Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    USS Halsey
    DDG 97
    Tiger TRIUMPH
    TIGERTRIUMPH
    Republic of India

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT