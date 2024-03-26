The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 23, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo)
|03.23.2024
|03.30.2024 03:41
|VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
This work, USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrives in India [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gino Arigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
