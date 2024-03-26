YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2024) - A young woman pets a goat March 30, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field during Egg'Stravaganza. CFA Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or MWR, hosted the two-day event covering both the installation's Main Base and Ikego Housing Areas with bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and more than 40,000 plastic eggs for the children to gather. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8314480
|VIRIN:
|240330-N-FG395-1074
|Resolution:
|8666x6499
|Size:
|45.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFA Yokosuka MWR Hosts Egg'Stravaganza [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
