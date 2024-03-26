YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2024) - A child talks to a rabbit March 30, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field during Egg'Stravaganza. CFA Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or MWR, hosted the two-day event covering both the installation's Main Base and Ikego Housing Areas with bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and more than 40,000 plastic eggs for the children to gather. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 00:42 Photo ID: 8314473 VIRIN: 240330-N-FG395-1078 Resolution: 6818x5113 Size: 31.65 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFA Yokosuka MWR Hosts Egg'Stravaganza [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.