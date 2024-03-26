Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFA Yokosuka MWR Hosts Egg'Stravaganza [Image 6 of 14]

    CFA Yokosuka MWR Hosts Egg'Stravaganza

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2024) - A child loads a bag with candy and toy-filled plastic eggs on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field March 30, 2024 during Egg'Stravaganza. CFA Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or MWR, hosted the two-day event covering both the installation's Main Base and Ikego Housing Areas with bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and more than 40,000 plastic eggs for the children to gather. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Easter

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    MWR
    Yokosuka
    Egg'Stravaganza
    Berkey Field

