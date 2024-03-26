YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2024) - Children in the 3- and 4-year-old group race to load their baskets with candy and toy-filled eggs at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field March 30, 2024 during Egg'Stravaganza. CFA Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or MWR, hosted the two-day event covering both the installation's Main Base and Ikego Housing Areas with bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and more than 40,000 plastic eggs for the children to gather. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 00:43
|Photo ID:
|8314451
|VIRIN:
|240330-N-FG395-1094
|Resolution:
|9488x7116
|Size:
|49.15 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFA Yokosuka MWR Hosts Egg'Stravaganza [Image 14 of 14], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT