Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net

U.S. Air Force Major Parker Hunsuck, 12th Flying Training Wing safety officer, builds an avian capture net system March 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The bird capture technique being implemented involves the strategic placement of a net in locations that are known to be frequented by avian species deemed significant threats to aircraft safety. This method, tailored to mitigate the risks associated with bird strikes, employs a system that deploys the net over these critical areas, ensnaring birds that pose potential dangers to flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

