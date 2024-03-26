Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net [Image 5 of 5]

    Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Parker Hunsuck, 12th Flying Training Wing safety officer, builds an avian capture net system March 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The bird capture technique being implemented involves the strategic placement of a net in locations that are known to be frequented by avian species deemed significant threats to aircraft safety. This method, tailored to mitigate the risks associated with bird strikes, employs a system that deploys the net over these critical areas, ensnaring birds that pose potential dangers to flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th FTW
    JBSA-Randolph
    flying safety

