Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net

Members of the U.S. Air Force 12th Flying Training Wing and the U.S. Department of Agriculture work in coordination to test a drop net system that’ll be used to capture birds March 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The bird capture technique being implemented involves the strategic placement of a net in locations that are known to be frequented by avian species deemed significant threats to aircraft safety. This method, tailored to mitigate the risks associated with bird strikes, employs a system that deploys the net over these critical areas, ensnaring birds that pose potential dangers to flights.

