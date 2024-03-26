Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net

    Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force 12th Flying Training Wing and the U.S. Department of Agriculture work in coordination to test a drop net system that’ll be used to capture birds March 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The bird capture technique being implemented involves the strategic placement of a net in locations that are known to be frequented by avian species deemed significant threats to aircraft safety. This method, tailored to mitigate the risks associated with bird strikes, employs a system that deploys the net over these critical areas, ensnaring birds that pose potential dangers to flights.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 18:02
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US
