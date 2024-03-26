Members of the U.S. Air Force 12th Flying Training Wing and the U.S. Department of Agriculture work in coordination to test a drop net system that’ll be used to capture birds March 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The bird capture technique being implemented involves the strategic placement of a net in locations that are known to be frequented by avian species deemed significant threats to aircraft safety. This method, tailored to mitigate the risks associated with bird strikes, employs a system that deploys the net over these critical areas, ensnaring birds that pose potential dangers to flights.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8314299
|VIRIN:
|240325-F-FD742-1115
|Resolution:
|7390x4926
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bird Strike Mitigation With Drop Net [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
