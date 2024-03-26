Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors continue making progress on newest barracks construction project at Fort McCoy [Image 53 of 69]

    Contractors continue making progress on newest barracks construction project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown March 22, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as framing of the building continues to take place. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8314282
    VIRIN: 240322-A-OK556-8660
    Resolution: 5831x3887
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    Army military construction
    transient training barracks construction

