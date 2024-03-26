NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli

240320-N-ML799-1015
Ensign Christina Skaggs, from Manassas, Virginia, speaks to students and staff from Point Loma High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps on the flight deck during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 20, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|03.20.2024
|03.29.2024 17:14
|8314186
|240320-N-ML799-1050
|2432x3648
|452.92 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
