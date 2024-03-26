Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 3]

    NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240320-N-ML799-1027

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Rebecka Dominguez, from Dallas, speaks to students and staff from Point Loma High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps on the flight deck during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 20, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8314185
    VIRIN: 240320-N-ML799-1027
    Resolution: 1989x2984
    Size: 356.55 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli
    NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli
    NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT