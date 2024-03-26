240320-N-ML799-1027



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Rebecka Dominguez, from Dallas, speaks to students and staff from Point Loma High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps on the flight deck during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 20, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8314185 VIRIN: 240320-N-ML799-1027 Resolution: 1989x2984 Size: 356.55 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC Tour on the USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.