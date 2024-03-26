Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240326-N-ML799-1157
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Anthony Bustamante, from Bakersfield, California, uses a needle-gun on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8314168
    VIRIN: 240326-N-ML799-1157
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 928.97 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

