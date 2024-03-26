USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance

240326-N-ML799-1157
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Anthony Bustamante, from Bakersfield, California, uses a needle-gun on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|03.26.2024
|03.29.2024 16:58
|8314168
|240326-N-ML799-1157
|3648x5472
|928.97 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
