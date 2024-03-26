240326-N-ML799-1035



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sidi Ouedraogo, from Newark, New Jersey, polishes a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8314166 VIRIN: 240326-N-ML799-1035 Resolution: 3089x4634 Size: 916.08 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.