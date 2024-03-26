Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Cold War Spies Arrested (5 APR 1965)

    Two Cold War Spies Arrested (5 APR 1965)

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Robert Lee Johnston Sr. arriving at the federal courthouse in Alexandra, Virginia, 5 April 1965.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8314153
    VIRIN: 240329-O-MF537-2172
    Resolution: 466x484
    Size: 57.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Cold War Spies Arrested (5 APR 1965), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Cold War Spies Arrested (5 APR 1965)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold War
    espionage
    This Week in MI History
    James Allen Mintkenbaugh
    Robert Lee Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT