    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) supports career day event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 15 of 16]

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) supports career day event in Newport News, Virginia

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (March 29, 2024) Private First Class Brody Missler, assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown engages with students as part of career day at Knollwood Meadows Elementary School. The career day event enabled practitioners from various organizations to share their experiences to students and garner interest in various fields of vocation and study. The Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:39
    VIRIN: 240329-N-TG517-2065
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) supports career day event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 16 of 16], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment
    Newport News Public Schools

