Newport News, Va. (March 29, 2024) Donetta Richardson, Deployment Readiness Coordinator and Private First Class Brody Missler, both assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown engages with students as part of career day at Knollwood Meadows Elementary School. The career day event enabled practitioners from various organizations to share their experiences to students and garner interest in various fields of vocation and study. The Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8314146 VIRIN: 240329-N-TG517-7611 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.03 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) supports career day event in Newport News, Virginia [Image 16 of 16], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.