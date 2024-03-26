Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8313889 VIRIN: 240322-D-MN117-6566 Resolution: 825x619 Size: 208.03 KB Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Guard members assist with Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.