Recon Co Free Falls at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

An Indian Army Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) airman and U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to conduct a military free fall jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules attached to the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Airlift Wing, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 23, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

