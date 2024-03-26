Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon Co Free Falls at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 8 of 10]

    Recon Co Free Falls at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, searches for the landing zone from the ramp of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules attached to the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Airlift Wing, during a military free fall jump as part of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 23, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8313698
    VIRIN: 240323-M-PO838-1245
    Resolution: 7333x4891
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Co Free Falls at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    C130
    MFF
    TIGERTRIUMPH

