    Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" supports a Full Honor Wreath Laying at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va, on February 13, 2024. Drum Majoring "Pershing's Own" is Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, the first female drum major to lead a ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8313690
    VIRIN: 240213-A-QD602-7498
    Resolution: 5141x3681
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

