Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" supports a Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va, on February 13, 2024. Drum Majoring "Pershing's Own" is Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, the first female drum major to lead a ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

