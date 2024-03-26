Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" marches to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va, on February 13, 2024, to support a Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony. Drum Majoring "Pershing's Own" is Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, the first female drum major to lead a ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
