The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" marches to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va, on February 13, 2024, to support a Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony. Drum Majoring "Pershing's Own" is Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, the first female drum major to lead a ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:44 Photo ID: 8313686 VIRIN: 240213-A-QD602-5971 Resolution: 6657x4438 Size: 16.36 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.