Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide ceremonial support during a Full-Honors Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

