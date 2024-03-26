Marines, Sailors Celebrate Holi at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) dances at a Holi celebration during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 25, 2024. Holi is an annual festival of colors that marks the arrival of spring and signifies the victory of good over evil. Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

